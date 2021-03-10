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Dr. Judy Mikovits at ReOpen San Diego (full, include Q/A)
ReOpen San Diego
ReOpen San Diego
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30 views • March 10, 2021
The first 56 minutes are better presented in the more professional recording, but this handheld video includes the Q&A afterwards. The other 56-minute presentation: https://www.brighteon.com/db82a9e9-d121-4cbd-b238-2012ce76de58
Some of the Q & A:
53:42: “The COVID shots are not vaccines”
54:48 “No Tests. Don’t let anybody put a Q-Tip up your brain”
plandemicseries.com
lineinthesand.us
59:24 “crimes against humanity. It’s a holocaust. Tens of millions of people are going to die from this shot and from this last year”
1:00:21 Q: “How do we combat the government pushing all this on us?” A: “Don’t let them. Stand up. I did. I’m saying this in all humility. I lost everything, and have never been happier. We can all stand up and say ‘no’. ‘I do not comply.’”
1:01:06 “I trust my God. . . faith over fear. We’re given this amazing immune system. Look at how wonderfully and fearfully we are made. We’re made with a great immune system.”
1:01:49 “They’re pitting us against each other, that’s why we have to speak the truth in love as best we can”
1:03:54 Q: “If we’ve received the flu vaccine previously, does that ever wash out of our system?” A: “ . . . yes, coronaviruses don’t stay forever . . . so yes, you’ll make an antibody and you’ll clear them out of your system, but the antibody that remains if you get the other shot, you’re susceptible to antibody enhancement – that’s the next time you see a coronavirus, the explosion is so big it could cause a heart attack as happened with Hank Aaron.”
1:05:58 Q: “If I get sick from the virus and I get better . . . (garbled about cytokine storm) . . . if get another contact with coronavirus?: A: “Not from your natural immune response; only from the shot. We don’t have those mechanisms because God knows better than Pfizer.”
1:08:31 Q: “Is the nasal PCR test the actual vaccine?” A: “No. I’ve seen pictures of the metal fragments and other nanobots on some videos, but I don’t think the PCR test is the vaccine, but it’s very dangerous – you don’t stick something up in the meninges in your brain and break the blood-brain barrier; it’s an insane thing to do. . . . they say they have band-aids to deliver the vaccine, but I haven’t seen any data.”
1:17:00 “5G has definitely contributed”
1:19:42 Question on terrain theory vs germ theory. Mikovits responds in support of terrain theory.
1:21:11 Question on chlorine dioxide. Mikovits responds in support of chlorine dioxide.
1:22:25 Question and discussion about exosomes, what they are and what they do.
1:27:20 Q: What do you say to those people who are planning to get the vaccine (the sheep), maybe a short little elevator speech? A: “What’s the rush? You might want to wait; I’ve seen some scary things. Also, we give them things to try first, or have on the shelf, just in case. Wait on the shot, that’s a last resort. President Trump fought it off well. Let’s first keep your wonderful immune system functioning. The silver mask, sunshine. When you know there’s a solution, you don’t have to fear.” “We look out at the church, we see all these old people, and they’re fine.” “Floating through the air, that’s just not how viruses work, especially these coronaviruses.” “99.8% survive the infection; 4% don’t survive the vaccine. I’ll take my chances with the virus, even if it’s out there.”
1:31:40 Question on America’s Frontline Doctors, hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, prophylactic dose, and Dr. Mikovits’ recommendations.
1:33:34 Q: “What if they’ve already gotten their first shot? Does it matter?” A: “Yes it does matter. If you’ve gotten the first shot, please don’t get the second. We saw it with Gardasil, the most severe injury is the second . . .”
1:35:14 A question on the Trump family’s support for the vaccine. Does this rise to the level of crimes against humanity? A: “In the beginning I thought he was doing his job – giving the people what they wanted and never mandating it. I would have expected him to at least not mention it, but….”
Keywords
vaccinesterrain theorymasksjudy mikovitshydroxychloroquineivermectin
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