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TOP SECRET ASSASSINATION PROGRAM USING ENERGY WEAPONS TARGET CIVILIANS!
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72 views • January 04, 2022
There is no way of proving Heart attacks by DEW's. But two of my friends, Michael Corbin and George Flynn, both Patriot radio hosts in the Denver area, died in their fifties suspiciously from heart attacks. Colorado fires of late show DEW's pattern. No fires in grass fields with winds blowing 100 mph could disintegrate homes to ashes with trees still standing as was with also the Paradise CA. and Santa Rosa FL.fires!
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