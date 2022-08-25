Steve Kirsch: There's no question that COVID vaccines are the most dangerous vaccine ever created by men

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https://gnews.org/post/p1cqr272f
08/13/2022 Steve Kirsch: I found that hundreds of thousands of Americans have been killed by COVID vaccines, and millions have been injured. You are more likely to be injured or dead from the vaccine than if you were unvaccinated.