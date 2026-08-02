The system feeds off our fear

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Our biofield is hackable, but when you tune into love, not fear, you stay stronger. The heart is our biggest electrical organ and radiates outside of our bodies, giving off an energy that has an effect on the environment. As with grounding, the body will chose what's most beneficial like a radio looking for the best reception. When "hooked up to the internet" the biofield is hijacked and there is no "free will". The internet of bodies is this hive mind mentality where humans become mere cyborgs who follow the beast system. We should at all cost strengthen our biofield to chose God's frequency, not fear but love.