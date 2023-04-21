Police officer tries to pull over driverless car

RT
April 21, 2023
A Phoenix motorcycle officer attempted to pull over a driverless car (obviously without realizing there was no driver inside), seemingly confusing both the vehicle and the passengers inside. Well, even AI can get confused sometimes, right?
The car was a Waymo Jaguar I-Pace. According to the company’s spokesperson, the vehicle is able to obey police instructions. Thus, after a brief period of confusion it maneuvered out of the blocked lane within 90 seconds of encountering the officer.
