Police officer tries to pull over driverless car
High Hopes
Published 18 hours ago |
RT


April 21, 2023


A Phoenix motorcycle officer attempted to pull over a driverless car (obviously without realizing there was no driver inside), seemingly confusing both the vehicle and the passengers inside. Well, even AI can get confused sometimes, right?


The car was a Waymo Jaguar I-Pace. According to the company’s spokesperson, the vehicle is able to obey police instructions. Thus, after a brief period of confusion it maneuvered out of the blocked lane within 90 seconds of encountering the officer.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2jktue-police-officer-tries-to-pull-over-driverless-car.html

Keywords
arizonaaiartificial intelligencepolicecopsrtphoenixdriverless carpull over

