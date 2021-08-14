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The Lost Ekklesia of God - Episode 21
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11 views • August 14, 2021
A freedman of God hosting a journey to discover the lost ekklesia of God.
In this episode, we study how Paul fully preached the gospel of God, i.e., the gospel of the Kingdom of God, and compare Paul's gospel teaching to the severely truncated gospel teaching of today. We also closely examine the Parable of the Tares.
In this episode, we study how Paul fully preached the gospel of God, i.e., the gospel of the Kingdom of God, and compare Paul's gospel teaching to the severely truncated gospel teaching of today. We also closely examine the Parable of the Tares.
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