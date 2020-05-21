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WIN a Caribbean Vacation to Canada!
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26 views • May 21, 2020
WIN a Caribbean Vacation to Canada! Destroying nationalism and Sovereignty has never been more Fun! A Glorious Marxist Multiculturalism at its most deceptive! Unvetted immigrants galore! For Canadians, this is short-term gain for long-term pain! Watch them celebrate their demise! More and more Canadian jobs and services going to the endless flow of Trotskyite immigrants! Speaking English adequately is ignored. Bring on the votes for Trudeau! Every Canadian city and town is now an open-air subversive Masonic Lodge! Over 80 languages spoken in each!
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