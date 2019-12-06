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Grace not Law
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6 views • December 06, 2019
Believers in Jesus Christ are under grace and not required to keep the law of Moses. Grace is a beautiful thing that frees us and lets us know of the awesome love God has for us. These are a few verses to help us understand the awesome salvation we have received. Jesus is a wonderful Saviour.
song: Segneur fais moi voir Ta gloire (Lord show me Your glory) - ADV
song: Segneur fais moi voir Ta gloire (Lord show me Your glory) - ADV
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