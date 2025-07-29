Dollar Vigilante Max Igan VictorHugo Support SonOfEnos Free Speech In Face Of Alt News Media Silence.

This is a media release from Victor Hugo Vaca II concerning news of

Kenneth Paulin AKA Kenan SonOfEnos.

****BREAKING NEWS*****

Kenneth Paulin, AKA, SonOfEnos has retained a lawyer

Mustafa Sheikh from WHAT THE LAW firm

His legal aid lawyer will be out of province for August

-https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://whatthelaw.com/our-team/mustafa-sheikh.html&ved=2ahUKEwjm__uAgtiOAxWE7ckDHYnSIAYQFnoECBgQAQ&usg=AOvVaw1nFWyL9orKfMF7_S2zjvQ0

Mrs. Paulin and her son Justin was not allowed to participate with the Zoom call yesterday.

She was given no information on the bail hearing date for Kenneth.

****BACKGROUND****

Kenneth was arrested on Friday, June 20 , 2025 in North Bay , Ontario, Canada

by the North Bay Police Service’s Criminal Investigation Section and charging him

with "Willful Promotion of Hatred" and "Willful Promotion of Antisemitism."

Willful Promotion of Hatred (Section 319(2))

was passed in 1970 as an amendment to the Criminal Code

Willful Promotion of Antisemitism was added more recently through an amendment to the

Criminal Code in 2022, specifically as subsection 319(2.1)

This amendment prohibits the promotion of

antisemitism by condoning, denying, or downplaying the Holocaust

Both offenses carry a potential sentence of up to two years imprisonment

-https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/acts/c-46/section-319.html&ved=2ahUKEwjHqtblgdiOAxVFG9AFHdCLNX0QFnoECBcQAQ&usg=AOvVaw0p4ekWPiePbnjIHlWI0f3F

He was under surveillance for 7 months by authorities prior to his arrest

His emails, broadcasts and internet searches were being monitored

leading up to his arrest to find any evidence of hate speech or antisemitism

On June 20 Kenneth and his Mother went to his bank to make a withdrawal

Upon leaving the bank - a teller tipped off the police

and he was subsequently arrested on their ride home

His GiveSendGo account was then frozen and seized

Local man faces charges for promoting hatred and antisemitism

https://www.baytoday.ca/city-police-beat/local-man-faces-charges-for-promoting-hatred-and-antisemitism-10851305

North Bay man charged with hate crimes

https://nugget.ca/news/51-year-old-north-bay-man-charged-with-hate-crimes

Media Release: Local Man Charged with Hate Crimes

https://t.co/1CH1MBpytF

His Mother Dianne Paulin explains in further detail what happened on June 20 , 2025

https://t.me/SonOfEnosChat/65623