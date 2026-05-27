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Successful Pumpkin Pollination, Okra Planting & Harvests
The Kamakura Gardener
The Kamakura Gardener
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Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Wednesday, May 26th. The male and female pumpkins are now in sync, so I was able to pollinate them. My training of the vines over the outdoor grow tent is working out well so far. My neighbor was kind to bring me a raspberry plant and some June berries. I’ve started my okra summer crop, and I harvested some cucumbers and arugula. And it’s only mid-week!


A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll

Keywords
container gardeningvegetable gardeningraised bed gardeningsmall plot gardeninggardening in japanboston terriergardening from age 60gardening for seniorsgardening at age 60the kamakura gardener
Chapters

TKG Chapters:

00:00Welcome to TKG!

00:37Pollinating Pumpkins

02:59Trellising Pumpkins on Grow Tent

04:21Pollinating East Garden Zucchini & Pumpkins

07:02My Neighbor Brings Plant Gifts

08:09Re-potting Plants After Accident

09:53New Eggplant Starts Look Good

10:35Ant Infestation on Older Eggplant

11:33Tomato Plants Poking Thru Netting 😅

13:41Re-positioning Butternut Vine

15:42Planting Okra Seeds for Summer

17:55Harvesting Cucumbers

20:22Harvesting Arugula

21:47Checking Other Plants

24:03Assessing the Day’s Harvests

24:31Update on Lemon/Clove Mosquito Repellant

25:53Scenes of Kamakura

26:51Mt. Fuji 富士山

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