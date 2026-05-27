Successful Pumpkin Pollination, Okra Planting & Harvests

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Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Wednesday, May 26th. The male and female pumpkins are now in sync, so I was able to pollinate them. My training of the vines over the outdoor grow tent is working out well so far. My neighbor was kind to bring me a raspberry plant and some June berries. I’ve started my okra summer crop, and I harvested some cucumbers and arugula. And it’s only mid-week!
A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
TKG Chapters:
00:00Welcome to TKG!
00:37Pollinating Pumpkins
02:59Trellising Pumpkins on Grow Tent
04:21Pollinating East Garden Zucchini & Pumpkins
07:02My Neighbor Brings Plant Gifts
08:09Re-potting Plants After Accident
09:53New Eggplant Starts Look Good
10:35Ant Infestation on Older Eggplant
11:33Tomato Plants Poking Thru Netting 😅
13:41Re-positioning Butternut Vine
15:42Planting Okra Seeds for Summer
17:55Harvesting Cucumbers
20:22Harvesting Arugula
21:47Checking Other Plants
24:03Assessing the Day’s Harvests
24:31Update on Lemon/Clove Mosquito Repellant
25:53Scenes of Kamakura
26:51Mt. Fuji 富士山