Successful Pumpkin Pollination, Okra Planting & Harvests

Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Wednesday, May 26th. The male and female pumpkins are now in sync, so I was able to pollinate them. My training of the vines over the outdoor grow tent is working out well so far. My neighbor was kind to bring me a raspberry plant and some June berries. I’ve started my okra summer crop, and I harvested some cucumbers and arugula. And it’s only mid-week!





A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll