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The Book of Daniel Intro and Chapter 1:1-7
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55 views • January 22, 2022
Some knowledge of the book of Daniel is necessary if we are to understand future world events as predicted here as well as in other Bible prophecies.
A brief introduction of the Book - Israel's Apostacy, Sin, and Idolatry and God's Judgment
A small bio on Daniel
The Spiritual Battle is on full display in the first 7 verses
A brief introduction of the Book - Israel's Apostacy, Sin, and Idolatry and God's Judgment
A small bio on Daniel
The Spiritual Battle is on full display in the first 7 verses
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