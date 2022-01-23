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The Very First Marian Apparition and What STOPS ANY PANDEMIC
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46 views • January 23, 2022
Fr. Chris Alar.
Hear Fr. Chris Alar explain the very first Marian Apparitions including Our Lady of the PIllar, Our Lady of Puy, and Our Lady of the Snows.
At 37 minutes in you find out what stops ANY Pandemic.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=keZOJVTUzdo
Hear Fr. Chris Alar explain the very first Marian Apparitions including Our Lady of the PIllar, Our Lady of Puy, and Our Lady of the Snows.
At 37 minutes in you find out what stops ANY Pandemic.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=keZOJVTUzdo
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