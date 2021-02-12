WokeBowl - Youth Suicides

Super Bowl Ratings Crash to Lowest Level Since 1969, Least Watched Since 2006The ratings for Super Bowl 55 are in, and the news is not good. The numbers show that viewership fell nine percent, making the game the lowest-rated Super Bowl in more than 50 years.“CBS averaged 91.629 million TV-only viewers for the Buccaneers’ blowout of the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, the game’s lowest TV viewership since ’06 when Steelers-Seahawks averaged 90.75 million on ABC. That figure is down from just over 100 million TV-only viewers for Chiefs-49ers last year,” Sports Business Daily reported.Jeep Gets Woke and Cancels Bruce SpringsteenCancel culture just bit Bruce Springsteen in the ass big time. I’m sure he’s already been paid for his gig, so it’s more like Jeep got a bite taken out of their company. I imagine the ad execs who didn’t vet Bruce may be getting their papers to walk out the door sometime soon. Seems they’ve pulled their Stupor Bowel ad from ScrewTube. Maybe not a bad decision, but the cat is already out of the bag, so it’s a little late. Oh, and a reminder if you haven’t watched the piece, not to worry, just remember this, it’s time for UNITY, meaning it’s time to support the Socialist/Communist agenda. Unite or else.Superbowl Halftime Flashes “Satan,” in Sinister Imagery OverloadTom Brady was once again the star of this year’s Superbowl, winning his seventh NFL title in ten appearances. But internet buzz suggests Satan was the master of ceremonies at the big game thanks to a halftime performance that made up for mediocre music by a forgettable artist with plenty of sinister imagery and a more than subliminal homage to the devil that caught the attention of keen observers.Gone apparently are the days of subtle occult symbolism of say, professed devil whore Katy Perry riding a red-eyed mechanical “Beast” into the arena across a masonic chessboard of black and white squares, or even Madonna’s “priestess of darkness” headdress complete with the eye of Osiris and Luciferian hand gestures. Or, even Janet Jackson’s bared breast. Tame. Passé. Bourgeois.Suicide Rate Keeps Rising Among Young AmericansA nearly 60% jump in suicides by young Americans since 2007 has experts alarmed and somewhat puzzled.Suicides among children and young people aged 10 to 24 rose 57% from 2007 to 2018, according to a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."The increase in youth suicide has been pervasive across the U.S. No area is immune," said report author Sally Curtin of the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics. "Hopefully, these data will inform prevention efforts."The surge was broad: 42 states had statistically significant increases between 2007-2009 and 2016-2018. Eight had statistically insignificant increases. Thirty-two states had hikes of 30% to 60%.In actual numbers, the suicide rate among 10- to 24-year-olds jumped from about 7 per 100,000 in 2007 to nearly 11 per 100,000 in 2018, according to the National Vital Statistics Report published Sept. 11.Follow us on uncensored platforms