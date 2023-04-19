Inside Bill Gates' $80 Million Smart City





While these cities are being built all over the world, Gates is planning to build a giant city outside of Phoenix, Arizona. As much as people are excited for these smart city projects, there are just as many people who think that these cities are a horrible idea. In particular, this city’s location is being criticized as a huge problem on the local environment and the citizens around the proposed site. There’s a scarcity of resources to consider and this city would definitely not make that better.





🔗 Credit TheRichest:

https://youtu.be/3fTQ1swe3dY