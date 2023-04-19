Inside Bill Gates' $80 Million Smart City
While these cities are being built all over the world, Gates is planning to build a giant city outside of Phoenix, Arizona. As much as people are excited for these smart city projects, there are just as many people who think that these cities are a horrible idea. In particular, this city’s location is being criticized as a huge problem on the local environment and the citizens around the proposed site. There’s a scarcity of resources to consider and this city would definitely not make that better.
🔗 Credit TheRichest:
https://youtu.be/3fTQ1swe3dY
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.