Inside Bill Gates' $80 Million Smart City
Published 19 hours ago

Inside Bill Gates' $80 Million Smart City


While these cities are being built all over the world, Gates is planning to build a giant city outside of Phoenix, Arizona. As much as people are excited for these smart city projects, there are just as many people who think that these cities are a horrible idea. In particular, this city’s location is being criticized as a huge problem on the local environment and the citizens around the proposed site. There’s a scarcity of resources to consider and this city would definitely not make that better.


🔗 Credit TheRichest:

https://youtu.be/3fTQ1swe3dY

