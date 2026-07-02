Trump's Billion-Dollar Crypto Empire: A System of Corruption

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-Alleges presidential actions and family business interests created significant conflicts between public responsibilities and private financial gain.
-Trump family reportedly earned substantial cryptocurrency profits while administration policies favored broader digital asset market expansion nationwide.
-Claims foreign financial relationships and overseas ventures increased concerns over influence, transparency, and government decision-making integrity.
-Advocates limiting executive authority while promoting decentralized assets, gold, and silver as safeguards against centralized financial power.
-Urges voters to demand accountability and prevent public office from becoming a vehicle for personal financial enrichment.
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