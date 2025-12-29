BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
BREAKING NEWS: Silver Surge, Election Integrity & the Coming Dollar Reset | Juan O Savin Analysis
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
107 followers
178 views • 1 day ago

John Michael Chambers interviews Juan O Savin on critical economic and political developments. They dive into the unprecedented surge in silver prices driven by industrial demand, central bank vulnerability, and the unfolding collapse of the futures market. Juan explains the transition from Federal Reserve notes to a constitutional, metal-backed currency, drawing parallels to JFK’s silver certificates and Trump’s potential return to honest money.


The conversation also covers the looming bond crisis, pension risks, stock market volatility, and the role of BRICS in challenging the U.S. dollar. On the political front, Juan details President Trump’s executive order on voter roll cleanup, the national security imperative for election integrity, and the pivotal case of Tina Peters. He forecasts a military-led reset of the electoral process to ensure “honest elections” by 2026.


Closing with warnings about financial scams and the importance of holding physical silver, this interview is a must-watch for anyone navigating the global financial reset and preparing for America’s next chapter.

NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals. CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/ ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

bricsglobal financial resetjohn michael chambersjuan o savinelection integrityphysical silvertina peterssilver price surgeindustrial demandfutures market collapsemetal-backed currencyjfk silver certificatetrump honest moneybond crisispension riskvoter roll cleanupmilitary electoral reset
