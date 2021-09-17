TruNews - 9/17/21

Sep 17, 2021"TRUMP DISCOVERS WHAT RICK ALWAYS KNEW: JARED KUSHNER MORE LOYAL TO ISRAEL THAN USA"Coutesy of TruNewsToday on TruNews, more revelations from the Bob Woodward book, this time detailing Trump’s disdain for son-in-law Jared Kushner’s allegiance to Israel, recalling recent memories of Jonathan Pollard saying every Jew should be a spy.More COVID news, as marathon runners are forced to mask up, while airlines turn planes around and call the cops on two year old asthmatics who can’t breathe.Rick Wiles, Raymond Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (9/17/21)🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥TruNews is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgeneTelegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday