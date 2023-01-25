The Lindell Report - January 24th 2023
- Mike Lindell Responds to and Accepts Jimmy Kimmel's Invitation to Return As His Guest on His Show
- Patrick McSweeney on Suit Against DOJ and FBI For Violation of Mike Lindell's 1st and 4th Amendment Rights
- Noel Fritsch on How Corporations and Special Interests Have Hijacked The Republican Party From the Grassroots
- Bill Federer on The History of the Republican Party to Which it Must Return
