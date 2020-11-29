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This is about Election INTEGRITY | Diamond and Silk
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33 views • November 29, 2020
As recounts and legal challenges continue, Newsmax TV's Diamond and Silk dive into the mentalities of the over 70 million reported voters that cast ballots for President Donald Trump, and how questioning the results of the election will get them labeled with insults and more. - via Crystal Clear, Saturdays at 6:30 PM ET on Newsmax TV
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