98-Year-Old Charlie Munger Comes Out and Stands for the Strong U.S.-China Trade Relations

https://gnews.org/articles/522978
Summary：11/15/2022 CNBC Television: Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger weighs on the U.S. relationship with China. The 98-year-old Charlie Munger supports strong U.S.-China trade relations. He said those opposed to developing bilateral ties were motivated by envy.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.