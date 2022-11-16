98-Year-Old Charlie Munger Comes Out and Stands for the Strong U.S.-China Trade Relations

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https://gnews.org/articles/522978
Summary：11/15/2022 CNBC Television: Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger weighs on the U.S. relationship with China. The 98-year-old Charlie Munger supports strong U.S.-China trade relations. He said those opposed to developing bilateral ties were motivated by envy.