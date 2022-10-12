WIKISPOOKS AND LITTLESIS - #SOLUTIONSWATCH

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corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-wikispooks/
If only there were some handy-dandy websites for finding out more information about the people and organizations we see mentioned in the news. Oh wait, there are! Join James for today's edition of #SolutionsWatch as he guides you through an exploration of Peter Thiel and shows you some interesting websites along the way.