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This Saint News 5/8/2022
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Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see.
Peace and good fortune to you all!
Pfizer, Inc. TV Spot, 'Move Fast: Oral Treatment'
https://www.ispot.tv/ad/bAea/pfizer-inc-move-fast-oral-treatment
2019 the US Navy filmed “SPHERICAL” shaped UFOs going into the water; here is that footage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bTGRK9a-oHQ&;t=2s
The Biggest Scandal That Never Was
https://briancates.substack.com/p/the-biggest-scandal-that-never-was?s=w
David Siegel: “It’s clear that CO2 has almost nothing to do with climate”
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/05/03/co2-has-nothing-to-do-with-climate/
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Evolved Truth
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Peace and good fortune to you all!
Pfizer, Inc. TV Spot, 'Move Fast: Oral Treatment'
https://www.ispot.tv/ad/bAea/pfizer-inc-move-fast-oral-treatment
2019 the US Navy filmed “SPHERICAL” shaped UFOs going into the water; here is that footage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bTGRK9a-oHQ&;t=2s
The Biggest Scandal That Never Was
https://briancates.substack.com/p/the-biggest-scandal-that-never-was?s=w
David Siegel: “It’s clear that CO2 has almost nothing to do with climate”
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/05/03/co2-has-nothing-to-do-with-climate/
Telegram Follows
No BS News
https://t.me/No_BS_NewS
Connecting Consciousness
https://t.me/connectingconsciousness
Sergeant News Network
https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork
Jerm Warfare Battleground
https://t.me/jermwarfare
Chief Nerd
https://t.me/chiefnerd
KanekoaTheGreat
https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat
The Vigilant Fox
https://t.me/VigilantFox
dark_universe_09
https://t.me/darkuniverse09
The Conspiracy Hole
https://t.me/TheConspiracyHole
We The Media
https://t.me/WeTheMedia
HATS
https://t.me/HATSTRUTHUS
Evolved Truth
https://t.me/EvolvedTruth
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