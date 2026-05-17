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Hawaii County Council May Make the Biggest Mistake EVER
donnagrabow
donnagrabow
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Hawaii 2026 is the shorter more practical plan than the 300 page U.N. language of proposed General Plan 2045.

See public testimonies and why the public opposes the UN/WEF HAWAII GENERAL PLAN 2045:
 https://rumble.com/v79pwjo-big-island-council-member-insults-people-if-they-opposed-plans-for-data-cen.html

Jean Noland's full video about the UN and World Economic Forum's infiltration into city and county councils all around the world:

https://rumble.com/v79spqe-millions-are-quietly-leaving-the-cities...heres-why.html

Please see Michelle's video: https://rumble.com/v79pjvy-hawaii-council-member-questions-credibility-of-covid-protesters-and-ai-assi.html


www.StandTogetherHawaii.com


Email Hawaii Mayor and ask him to Veto Bill 66

[email protected] (copy and paste email) or Call (808) 961-8211


 Council members who SUPPORT Ashley Kierkiewitz’s plan HAWAII 2026:

[email protected] [email protected] [email protected] [email protected]

~~~~~~~

Council Members that supported GP 2045 :(

  [email protected]

 [email protected]

 [email protected]

 [email protected]

 [email protected]

 (She discredited testifiers who protested Covid) Council Members that Opposed GP 2045: [email protected] [email protected] [email protected] [email protected]


www.StandTogetherHawaii.com


Jean Noland's full video about the UN and World Economic Forum's infiltration into city and county councils all around the world:

https://rumble.com/v79spqe-millions-are-quietly-leaving-the-cities...heres-why.html


Please see Michelle's video: https://rumble.com/v79pjvy-hawaii-council-member-questions-credibility-of-covid-protesters-and-ai-assi.html


www.StandTogetherHawaii.com

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JUwYBZ_UDC0

Keywords
city councilcounty councilhawaii countyhawaii general plan 2045gp 2045
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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