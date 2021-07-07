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The Minds of Men: Official Documentary by Aaron and Melissa Dykes Featuring Peter R. Breggin MD--Over 2,723,125 views on Youtube
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215 views • July 07, 2021
Filmmakers Aaron and Melissa Dykes The film examines government-supported mind and behavioral control experimentation, including psychosurgery, electroshock treatment, and sensory deprivation. Peter Breggin MD is featured in this documentary. This film is a record of early attempts at individual and population control and the dark side of transhumanism.
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