Israel Gaza War Attack On Al Shifa Hospital
דקה אחר דקה: כך פשטו כוחותינו בשנית על שיפא וחיסלו עשרות מחבלים, ביניהם בכיר
Minute by minute: this is how our forces raided Shifa a second time and eliminated dozens of terrorists, including a senior officer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-zXUgvU2ZpI
March 21 2024
קריאת "שמע ישראל" המונית למען החטופים והחיילים
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k42VspUCHd0
היממה הדרמטית בין שיפא לרפיח: המבצע המשמעותי במתחם שחמאס ניסה לשקם
The dramatic day between Shifa and Rafah: the significant operation in the compound that Hamas tried to restore
