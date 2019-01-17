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1/17/19 #SPACEWARS: Trump Grounds Pelosi, Announces DEW/Space Fence #RESET #RUBE
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
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47 views • January 01, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
1/17/19: Today, President Trump announced an immediate plan to rapidly roll out Space Fence technology to protect the USA from "bad players" and to dominate space-based technologies. While the break-away civilization cabal has been using this technology for over 2 decades, President Trump is putting knowledge of it into the public domain. Why now? Is there an immediate threat or is this the lock-down of the human domain by Quantum and satellite-based technology?

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/remarks-president-trump-vice-president-pence-announcing-missile-defense-review/
You can watch the President's remarks at the Pentagon today here on the Politics, USA YT channel:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JK261lVDmH8

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/trump-today-president-calls-for-expanded-us-missile-defenses-2019-01-17?mod=hp_minor_pos20

https://thehill.com/policy/defense/425891-trumps-announces-new-missile-defense-plan-chastises-allies-on-spending

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-defense-missiles-idUSKCN1PB04V

https://gizmodo.com/russia-tests-new-hypersonic-missile-system-under-direct-1831317925

https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2019/jan/16/donald-trump-to-unveil-deep-review-of-missile-defe/

Please check out the FB group of Elana Freeland, regarding the space-fence and the dangers of ionizing the atmosphere:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/381617941986020/

https://www.thehighersidechats.com/elana-freeland-space-fence-lockdown/

James Munder posts YThttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vpHY25upTQk&;t=58s video of blue DEW weapon assault on city:

POTUS grounds Pelosi's military flight to Afghanistan and Brussels, grounds all overseas delegations from Congress:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/ushome/index.html
https://www.cnbc.com/2019/01/17/trump-postpones-pelosis-overseas-trip-because-of-shutdown.html

Read the op-ed piece sent to the Daily Mail by a "senior Trump administration official" asking POTUS to take advantage of the shutdown to slim down the federal government by getting rid of Saboteurs and parasitic workers:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6591223/Senior-Trump-official-tells-president-anonymous-op-ed-shutter-shutdown-agencies-forever.html

POTUS calls for Quantum Moonshot, signs Quantum Initiative Act:

https://futurism.com/the-byte/quantum-computing-bill-congress

https://www.aip.org/fyi/2019/national-quantum-initiative-signed-law

http://www.klgates.com/the-national-quantum-initiative-act-a-bid-for-us-quantum-leadership-01-09-2019/

Stay safe on this intense weekend, Freedom Lovers! #Harper, #Bloodmoon, #lunareclipse Have your ducks in a row in case of any interruptions to public utilities with the storms both physical and #STORM. Do great things for you and those around you and remember, YOU ARE FREE!

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