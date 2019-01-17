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1/17/19 #SPACEWARS: Trump Grounds Pelosi, Announces DEW/Space Fence #RESET #RUBE
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47 views • January 01, 2021
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1/17/19: Today, President Trump announced an immediate plan to rapidly roll out Space Fence technology to protect the USA from "bad players" and to dominate space-based technologies. While the break-away civilization cabal has been using this technology for over 2 decades, President Trump is putting knowledge of it into the public domain. Why now? Is there an immediate threat or is this the lock-down of the human domain by Quantum and satellite-based technology?
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/remarks-president-trump-vice-president-pence-announcing-missile-defense-review/
You can watch the President's remarks at the Pentagon today here on the Politics, USA YT channel:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JK261lVDmH8
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/trump-today-president-calls-for-expanded-us-missile-defenses-2019-01-17?mod=hp_minor_pos20
https://thehill.com/policy/defense/425891-trumps-announces-new-missile-defense-plan-chastises-allies-on-spending
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-defense-missiles-idUSKCN1PB04V
https://gizmodo.com/russia-tests-new-hypersonic-missile-system-under-direct-1831317925
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2019/jan/16/donald-trump-to-unveil-deep-review-of-missile-defe/
Please check out the FB group of Elana Freeland, regarding the space-fence and the dangers of ionizing the atmosphere:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/381617941986020/
https://www.thehighersidechats.com/elana-freeland-space-fence-lockdown/
James Munder posts YThttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vpHY25upTQk&;t=58s video of blue DEW weapon assault on city:
POTUS grounds Pelosi's military flight to Afghanistan and Brussels, grounds all overseas delegations from Congress:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/ushome/index.html
https://www.cnbc.com/2019/01/17/trump-postpones-pelosis-overseas-trip-because-of-shutdown.html
Read the op-ed piece sent to the Daily Mail by a "senior Trump administration official" asking POTUS to take advantage of the shutdown to slim down the federal government by getting rid of Saboteurs and parasitic workers:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6591223/Senior-Trump-official-tells-president-anonymous-op-ed-shutter-shutdown-agencies-forever.html
POTUS calls for Quantum Moonshot, signs Quantum Initiative Act:
https://futurism.com/the-byte/quantum-computing-bill-congress
https://www.aip.org/fyi/2019/national-quantum-initiative-signed-law
http://www.klgates.com/the-national-quantum-initiative-act-a-bid-for-us-quantum-leadership-01-09-2019/
Stay safe on this intense weekend, Freedom Lovers! #Harper, #Bloodmoon, #lunareclipse Have your ducks in a row in case of any interruptions to public utilities with the storms both physical and #STORM. Do great things for you and those around you and remember, YOU ARE FREE!
Please Remember to hit the sub/bell tabs every time you watch a video. They are screwing with that constantly!
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1/17/19: Today, President Trump announced an immediate plan to rapidly roll out Space Fence technology to protect the USA from "bad players" and to dominate space-based technologies. While the break-away civilization cabal has been using this technology for over 2 decades, President Trump is putting knowledge of it into the public domain. Why now? Is there an immediate threat or is this the lock-down of the human domain by Quantum and satellite-based technology?
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/remarks-president-trump-vice-president-pence-announcing-missile-defense-review/
You can watch the President's remarks at the Pentagon today here on the Politics, USA YT channel:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JK261lVDmH8
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/trump-today-president-calls-for-expanded-us-missile-defenses-2019-01-17?mod=hp_minor_pos20
https://thehill.com/policy/defense/425891-trumps-announces-new-missile-defense-plan-chastises-allies-on-spending
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-defense-missiles-idUSKCN1PB04V
https://gizmodo.com/russia-tests-new-hypersonic-missile-system-under-direct-1831317925
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2019/jan/16/donald-trump-to-unveil-deep-review-of-missile-defe/
Please check out the FB group of Elana Freeland, regarding the space-fence and the dangers of ionizing the atmosphere:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/381617941986020/
https://www.thehighersidechats.com/elana-freeland-space-fence-lockdown/
James Munder posts YThttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vpHY25upTQk&;t=58s video of blue DEW weapon assault on city:
POTUS grounds Pelosi's military flight to Afghanistan and Brussels, grounds all overseas delegations from Congress:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/ushome/index.html
https://www.cnbc.com/2019/01/17/trump-postpones-pelosis-overseas-trip-because-of-shutdown.html
Read the op-ed piece sent to the Daily Mail by a "senior Trump administration official" asking POTUS to take advantage of the shutdown to slim down the federal government by getting rid of Saboteurs and parasitic workers:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6591223/Senior-Trump-official-tells-president-anonymous-op-ed-shutter-shutdown-agencies-forever.html
POTUS calls for Quantum Moonshot, signs Quantum Initiative Act:
https://futurism.com/the-byte/quantum-computing-bill-congress
https://www.aip.org/fyi/2019/national-quantum-initiative-signed-law
http://www.klgates.com/the-national-quantum-initiative-act-a-bid-for-us-quantum-leadership-01-09-2019/
Stay safe on this intense weekend, Freedom Lovers! #Harper, #Bloodmoon, #lunareclipse Have your ducks in a row in case of any interruptions to public utilities with the storms both physical and #STORM. Do great things for you and those around you and remember, YOU ARE FREE!
Please Remember to hit the sub/bell tabs every time you watch a video. They are screwing with that constantly!
Thanks to everyone who perseveres in supporting this channel! Your comments, prayers and support keep YAFTV going!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no long personal msgs here, thx!)
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
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