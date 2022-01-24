World watches as Trudeau threatens TRUCKERS - Labels convoy as TERRORIST organization

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This week-end will mark the greatest patriotic event in Canadian history and the whole world is watching, everyone except for CANADIAN NEWS.
The TRAITOR JUSTIN TRUDEAU has banned all Canadian t.v. stations from covering this historical event and is calling the CANADIAN TRUCKER CONVOY a TERRORIST ORGANIZATION while threatening to seize all funds raised by Go Fund Me.
He is scared for his job and should be as calls for his hanging become louder.
SHARE TO EVERYONE
Click On The Link Below To Donate to truckers
https://gofund.me/cf5c9fcf
Tamara Lich is organizing this fundraiser
SOURCE:
LET'S GO - Raging Dissident III - https://youtu.be/7axO5RLugmo
GOD MADE A DRIVER: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lrdcLht35uA
Music:
BROTHERS OF THE HIGHWAY - Tony Justice
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aGtqe3zabNY
CANADIAN RALLY CONVOY SONG - Jolie Blue
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dDzHtBZO5wE
BORN FREE - Kid Rock
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bu3rsha1ZtI
Mirrored - wil paranormal