Brighteon Broadcast News, Feb 6, 2024 - SECESSION and civil war are now inevitable as Biden regime wages INVASION WARFARE against U.S. states

- Freedom, immigration, and the decline of America. (0:00)

- Potential civil war due to political polarization. (5:05)

- Immigration, border security, and election integrity. (15:53)

- COVID-19, vaccines, and propaganda. (20:31)

- Secession and the decline of the US government. (33:11)

- Russian electromagnetic warfare capabilities. (41:24)

- Nuclear weapons and geopolitical tensions. (49:26)

- Geopolitics, military strategy, and end times prophecy. (55:41)

- Secession and the decline of the US government. (1:04:24)

- Immigration, civil war, and blue states. (1:09:30)

- Political psychosis and societal chaos. (1:14:44)

- Spiritual warfare and the importance of standing up for innocent life. (1:23:44)

- Gene editing, weather manipulation, and geopolitics. (1:30:18)

- Emergency preparedness and survival gear. (1:41:32)

- AI language models and spiritual entities. (1:54:14)





