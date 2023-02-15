Since 2020, the whole world has followed the course of the unspoken struggle of the United States to prevent the deployment of a Russian naval base in Sudan on the shores of the Red Sea. Unfortunately for the U.S. Department of Defense, work on the deployment of the Russian naval base in Sudan is nearing completion. Although this work would be more correct to call the struggle for the opening of the Russian naval base as it mostly Moscow has to overcome the desperate resistance of the so-called "world community" which consists of the United States and its vassals. The issue of creating a naval base in Port Sudan on the Red Sea coast was raised back in 2020 when Vladimir Putin instructed the Ministry of Defense to conclude an agreement with the Sudanese authorities on the creation of the logistics center for the Russian Navy. The purpose of the agreement is quite clear: "strengthening the defense capability of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Sudan."

Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN

