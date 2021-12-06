FDA Intends To Have Pfizer Documents in the Hold To Suppress Truth of Vaccine

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12/02/2021 The FDA intends to have the Pfizer documents to be held for long because they have been trying to suppress the truth of the vaccine and because the vaccine is a premeditated attack, meaning to depopulation, collapse society, and eventually destabilize the industrialized countries.