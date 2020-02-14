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2/14/20 #HEARTDAY: LOVE In the Time of Corona Virus! #HeartHealth
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96 views • February 16, 2020
You Are Free TV
83.4K subscribers
2/14: Celebrate Love, Life and your Heart this weekend Freedom Lovers! Let's all get out in the world and help someone today!
Please learn about The Awesome Foursome, the Heart Health protocol created by Dr. Stephen Sinatra that has saved thousands of lives!
https://heartmdinstitute.com/diet-nut...
https://www.townsendletter.com/May201...
https://www.healingheartdiseasenatura...
Learn about Heart resonance and heart math and how our joined prayers create an energetic shift!
https://www.heartmath.org/
Loving Relationships help keep us heart healthy!!
https://www.palmbeachpost.com/lifesty...
If you would like to support YAFTV:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
83.4K subscribers
2/14: Celebrate Love, Life and your Heart this weekend Freedom Lovers! Let's all get out in the world and help someone today!
Please learn about The Awesome Foursome, the Heart Health protocol created by Dr. Stephen Sinatra that has saved thousands of lives!
https://heartmdinstitute.com/diet-nut...
https://www.townsendletter.com/May201...
https://www.healingheartdiseasenatura...
Learn about Heart resonance and heart math and how our joined prayers create an energetic shift!
https://www.heartmath.org/
Loving Relationships help keep us heart healthy!!
https://www.palmbeachpost.com/lifesty...
If you would like to support YAFTV:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
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