Trump Sends Weapons to Ukraine? What Happened to Ending Wars?

Today’s a heartbreaker coming out of the U.S.: Donald Trump is planning to send weapons to Ukraine — through NATO allies. Let me be clear: I'm not taking sides. But I am calling out betrayal when I see it. In November 2023, I predicted Trump would end the Ukraine war by summer 2025 and shift focus toward Israel and Iran. I was wrong. Instead, we're watching him prop up a war we all know is a failed, corrupt disaster — a money laundering scheme from the beginning. 🧠 We were told Trump would end wars. 🔧 Fix America first. 💣 Break from the neocon warmongers. Now he’s extending Biden’s failure? This episode isn’t about sides — it’s about truth. And the truth is: the U.S. is bleeding money, soldiers, and trust. The military-industrial complex wins again. The American people lose. It’s time to wake up and hold all of them accountable — no matter who they are. Mike Martins 📰 HEADLINES TO INCLUDE (No Links): July 2025: Trump to Send Weapons to Ukraine via NATO Allies – Axios July 2025: Russia Accuses Trump of “Sponsoring Terrorists” – RT June 2024: Pentagon Approves More Military Aid to Ukraine – Defense.gov March 2023: Trump Promises to End All Foreign Wars if Re-Elected – The Hill Feb 2022: Ukraine Conflict a “Proxy Playground” for NATO Weapons Testing – Reuters Jan 2021: U.S. Infrastructure Given D+ Grade by Engineers – ASCE