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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1763 - Kristopher Dacus - Report on the crime
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16 views • July 15, 2021
Kristopher was working at the Edgewood Cemetery, when he spotted the group walking through. When Kristopher told them that they weren’t allowed to walk through the cemetery, three of the suspects ran for the exit, while McIntire slowly walked across the cemetery, ignoring Kristopher’s instructions to leave. When Kristopher approached McIntire, a struggled ensued, before McIntire shot Kristopher multiple times.
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