WHY IN THE WORLD ARE THEY SPRAYING? (2012) An investigation into one of the many agendas associated with chemtrail/geoengineering programs (weather control)

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Read and/or Download the Document "Weather as a Force Multiplier: Owning the Weather in 2025, HERE: https://ia601605.us.archive.org/35/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
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