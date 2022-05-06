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A Surrendered Ukrainian Soldier - "I Am Not Ready to Give My Life for the Stubbornness of My Government". - English, 050622.
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61 views • May 06, 2022
"...I am not ready to give my life for the stubbornness of my government..."
A Ukrainian soldier who laid down his arms spoke about Western arms deliveries and the mass escape of the Nazi battalions. He also noted the human attitude of the Russian Armed Forces.
A Ukrainian soldier who laid down his arms spoke about Western arms deliveries and the mass escape of the Nazi battalions. He also noted the human attitude of the Russian Armed Forces.
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