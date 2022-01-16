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Episode 52 - MLK Day Special With Alveda King
The Patriot Review
The Patriot Review
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Without question we need more Patriot civil rights leadership that are truth tellers instead of race-baiting hate mongers'. Alveda King is a true American Patriot Evangelist who is focused on the rights of the most vulnerable. In true MLK and A.D. King style and determination she diligently soldiers on. Hear what she has to say about the state of things today and what we have to do to save America and the world.

TPR contributor Ronald Boyd joins Jeff to share insights into one of the very first Black Republican activists for black freedom, Frederick Douglass.

Guest Jim Stroud (jimstroud.com) joins Jeff to provide insight into today's anti-white racism as it relates to treatment for Covid.

Website: https://www.redbloodedpatriots.com

Episode related sites:

Alveda King:
https://speakforlifeorg.wordpress.com
https://www.alvedaking.com

Jim Stroud:
https://www.jimstroud.com

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/wow-huge-police-turned-attendees-away-president-trumps-rally-arizona-no-room-video/

https://www.theepochtimes.com/bidens-education-secretary-allegedly-requested-domestic-terrorism-letter-from-school-boards-group_4206407.html?utm_source=newsnoe&;utm_campaign=breaking-2022-01-11-4&utm_medium=email&est=WeOaREiuiI0vtvooFlIqjR6JA4T8PoH9A9GNkD1MZ86zJkcbNajmxzLcH15mJnDogqtJ%2B22DytpdDMSe9A%3D%3D

https://www.theepochtimes.com/china-reveals-ai-news-anchor-almost-indistinguishable-from-a-real-human_4207963.html?utm_source=uschinanoe&;utm_campaign=uschina-2022-01-14&utm_medium=email&est=%2FSRsHh%2FT7BhHgFLOqlcOYIC053TQnl2slk5ss9TOQft%2FpJL%2FJLDAWU98c7QrWwUvio1swWervq5%2F4A8tUg%3D%3D

https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/who-is-ray-epps-doj-wont-say_4205684.html

https://speakingaboutnews.com/kamala-stopped-fbi-from-monitoring-black-supremacists-like-waukesha-killer/

https://rumble.com/vspm01-doctors-expos-hospitals-murdering-for-profit.html

https://protectingtheconstitution.home.blog/2021/04/02/evidence-of-massive-fraud-in-handling-of-covid-19/

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-13-ivermectin-miracle-drug-save-millions-lives.html

https://speakingaboutnews.com/expose-fauci-trends-after-startling-military-documents-are-made-public/

https://www.theepochtimes.com/china-seals-peoples-doors-xian-residents-cry-for-food_4206750.html?utm_source=uschinanoe&;utm_campaign=uschina-2022-01-12&utm_medium=email&est=k2DgFz1p5bHh2ENtC%2BFxi81sPz07cNQgn0vrMnGtWkUEqNp0zh2owvHgJuKZ6dzCIOH0CyF%2F7zdos9iVOQ%3D%3D
Keywords
trumpracismconstitutiongodconservativejesusfaithgenocidemagamlkalveda kingjim stroudfrederick douglasscovidmedical racismjeff wagnerthe patriot reviewtreatment refusalronald boyd
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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