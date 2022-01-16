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Episode 52 - MLK Day Special With Alveda King
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Without question we need more Patriot civil rights leadership that are truth tellers instead of race-baiting hate mongers'. Alveda King is a true American Patriot Evangelist who is focused on the rights of the most vulnerable. In true MLK and A.D. King style and determination she diligently soldiers on. Hear what she has to say about the state of things today and what we have to do to save America and the world.
TPR contributor Ronald Boyd joins Jeff to share insights into one of the very first Black Republican activists for black freedom, Frederick Douglass.
Guest Jim Stroud (jimstroud.com) joins Jeff to provide insight into today's anti-white racism as it relates to treatment for Covid.
Website: https://www.redbloodedpatriots.com
Episode related sites:
Alveda King:
https://speakforlifeorg.wordpress.com
https://www.alvedaking.com
Jim Stroud:
https://www.jimstroud.com
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/wow-huge-police-turned-attendees-away-president-trumps-rally-arizona-no-room-video/
https://www.theepochtimes.com/bidens-education-secretary-allegedly-requested-domestic-terrorism-letter-from-school-boards-group_4206407.html?utm_source=newsnoe&;utm_campaign=breaking-2022-01-11-4&utm_medium=email&est=WeOaREiuiI0vtvooFlIqjR6JA4T8PoH9A9GNkD1MZ86zJkcbNajmxzLcH15mJnDogqtJ%2B22DytpdDMSe9A%3D%3D
https://www.theepochtimes.com/china-reveals-ai-news-anchor-almost-indistinguishable-from-a-real-human_4207963.html?utm_source=uschinanoe&;utm_campaign=uschina-2022-01-14&utm_medium=email&est=%2FSRsHh%2FT7BhHgFLOqlcOYIC053TQnl2slk5ss9TOQft%2FpJL%2FJLDAWU98c7QrWwUvio1swWervq5%2F4A8tUg%3D%3D
https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/who-is-ray-epps-doj-wont-say_4205684.html
https://speakingaboutnews.com/kamala-stopped-fbi-from-monitoring-black-supremacists-like-waukesha-killer/
https://rumble.com/vspm01-doctors-expos-hospitals-murdering-for-profit.html
https://protectingtheconstitution.home.blog/2021/04/02/evidence-of-massive-fraud-in-handling-of-covid-19/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-13-ivermectin-miracle-drug-save-millions-lives.html
https://speakingaboutnews.com/expose-fauci-trends-after-startling-military-documents-are-made-public/
https://www.theepochtimes.com/china-seals-peoples-doors-xian-residents-cry-for-food_4206750.html?utm_source=uschinanoe&;utm_campaign=uschina-2022-01-12&utm_medium=email&est=k2DgFz1p5bHh2ENtC%2BFxi81sPz07cNQgn0vrMnGtWkUEqNp0zh2owvHgJuKZ6dzCIOH0CyF%2F7zdos9iVOQ%3D%3D
TPR contributor Ronald Boyd joins Jeff to share insights into one of the very first Black Republican activists for black freedom, Frederick Douglass.
Guest Jim Stroud (jimstroud.com) joins Jeff to provide insight into today's anti-white racism as it relates to treatment for Covid.
Website: https://www.redbloodedpatriots.com
Episode related sites:
Alveda King:
https://speakforlifeorg.wordpress.com
https://www.alvedaking.com
Jim Stroud:
https://www.jimstroud.com
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/wow-huge-police-turned-attendees-away-president-trumps-rally-arizona-no-room-video/
https://www.theepochtimes.com/bidens-education-secretary-allegedly-requested-domestic-terrorism-letter-from-school-boards-group_4206407.html?utm_source=newsnoe&;utm_campaign=breaking-2022-01-11-4&utm_medium=email&est=WeOaREiuiI0vtvooFlIqjR6JA4T8PoH9A9GNkD1MZ86zJkcbNajmxzLcH15mJnDogqtJ%2B22DytpdDMSe9A%3D%3D
https://www.theepochtimes.com/china-reveals-ai-news-anchor-almost-indistinguishable-from-a-real-human_4207963.html?utm_source=uschinanoe&;utm_campaign=uschina-2022-01-14&utm_medium=email&est=%2FSRsHh%2FT7BhHgFLOqlcOYIC053TQnl2slk5ss9TOQft%2FpJL%2FJLDAWU98c7QrWwUvio1swWervq5%2F4A8tUg%3D%3D
https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/who-is-ray-epps-doj-wont-say_4205684.html
https://speakingaboutnews.com/kamala-stopped-fbi-from-monitoring-black-supremacists-like-waukesha-killer/
https://rumble.com/vspm01-doctors-expos-hospitals-murdering-for-profit.html
https://protectingtheconstitution.home.blog/2021/04/02/evidence-of-massive-fraud-in-handling-of-covid-19/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-13-ivermectin-miracle-drug-save-millions-lives.html
https://speakingaboutnews.com/expose-fauci-trends-after-startling-military-documents-are-made-public/
https://www.theepochtimes.com/china-seals-peoples-doors-xian-residents-cry-for-food_4206750.html?utm_source=uschinanoe&;utm_campaign=uschina-2022-01-12&utm_medium=email&est=k2DgFz1p5bHh2ENtC%2BFxi81sPz07cNQgn0vrMnGtWkUEqNp0zh2owvHgJuKZ6dzCIOH0CyF%2F7zdos9iVOQ%3D%3D
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