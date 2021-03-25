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**THE ABOMINATION OF DESOLATION HAS ARRIVED ** - Man is God’s Holy Temple and his Creation has Been Desecrated, The Tribulation Shall Begin – Banned.Video/Reese - 24/Mar/2021
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488 views • March 25, 2021
** Jesus Foretells Destruction of the Temple/ The Abomination of Desolation
- The Holy Bible, Matthew 24
- Article: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew+24&;version=ESV
Jesus Foretells Destruction of the Temple
24 Jesus left the temple and was going away, when his disciples came to point out to him the buildings of the temple. 2 But he answered them, “You see all these, do you not? Truly, I say to you, there will not be left here one stone upon another that will not be thrown down.”
Signs of the End of the Age
3 As he sat on the Mount of Olives, the disciples came to him privately, saying, “Tell us, when will these things be, and what will be the sign of your coming and of the end of the age?” 4 And Jesus answered them, “See that no one leads you astray. 5 For many will come in my name, saying, ‘I am the Christ,’ and they will lead many astray. 6 And you will hear of wars and rumors of wars. See that you are not alarmed, for this must take place, but the end is not yet. 7 For nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom, and there will be famines and earthquakes in various places. 8 All these are but the beginning of the birth pains.
9 “Then they will deliver you up to tribulation and put you to death, and you will be hated by all nations for my name's sake. 10 And then many will fall away[a] and betray one another and hate one another. 11 And many false prophets will arise and lead many astray. 12 And because lawlessness will be increased, the love of many will grow cold. 13 But the one who endures to the end will be saved. 14 And this gospel of the kingdom will be proclaimed throughout the whole world as a testimony to all nations, and then the end will come.
The Abomination of Desolation
- Cont’d --
** The Age of Genetically Modified Humans Has Arrived
- Banned.Video, Greg Reese – 24/Mar/2021
How a fake pandemic was used to usher in the anti-human era
- Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=60592d93f934d358bfc21870
Forbidden Knowledge, Alexandra Bruce – Provided Transcript- https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/the-age-of-genetically-modified-humans-has-arrived/
-- TRANSCRIPT
Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, a think tank started 23 years ago, in 1998 has conducted dozens of exercises on simulated pandemics and bioweapons attacks, including Operation Dark Winter in 2001, where one of the main objectives was how to force-vaccinate an uncooperative population.
“Atlantic Storm” in 2005 addressed the logistics of mass-vaccinations and military quarantines. “Clade X” in 2018 pushed for radical fast-tracking of vaccine production. “Crimson Contagion” was a massive exercise launched in January of 2019. It involved scores of organizations, public and private, from both the federal and state level. Crimson Contagion lasted for over half a year and was based on a severe pandemic that originated in China.
On October 18th of 2019, Johns Hopkins partnered with the World Economic Forum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to sponsor Event 201, a simulation wherein an outbreak of a bat coronavirus kills 65 million people.
The culmination of all these studies was published in November of 2019. The CSIS Commission on Strengthening America’s Health Security urges the US Government to, “Replace the cycle of crisis and complacency that has long plagued health security preparedness with a doctrine of continuous prevention, protection and resilience.”
In other words, they’re calling for the medical tyranny we’re now seeing manifest around us. Signed by former military, Big Pharma and US Representatives, the CSIS document calls for continuous rapid vaccines, while also warning that the vaccines may go wrong and start spreading more disease.
- Cont’d --
- The Holy Bible, Matthew 24
- Article: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew+24&;version=ESV
Jesus Foretells Destruction of the Temple
24 Jesus left the temple and was going away, when his disciples came to point out to him the buildings of the temple. 2 But he answered them, “You see all these, do you not? Truly, I say to you, there will not be left here one stone upon another that will not be thrown down.”
Signs of the End of the Age
3 As he sat on the Mount of Olives, the disciples came to him privately, saying, “Tell us, when will these things be, and what will be the sign of your coming and of the end of the age?” 4 And Jesus answered them, “See that no one leads you astray. 5 For many will come in my name, saying, ‘I am the Christ,’ and they will lead many astray. 6 And you will hear of wars and rumors of wars. See that you are not alarmed, for this must take place, but the end is not yet. 7 For nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom, and there will be famines and earthquakes in various places. 8 All these are but the beginning of the birth pains.
9 “Then they will deliver you up to tribulation and put you to death, and you will be hated by all nations for my name's sake. 10 And then many will fall away[a] and betray one another and hate one another. 11 And many false prophets will arise and lead many astray. 12 And because lawlessness will be increased, the love of many will grow cold. 13 But the one who endures to the end will be saved. 14 And this gospel of the kingdom will be proclaimed throughout the whole world as a testimony to all nations, and then the end will come.
The Abomination of Desolation
- Cont’d --
** The Age of Genetically Modified Humans Has Arrived
- Banned.Video, Greg Reese – 24/Mar/2021
How a fake pandemic was used to usher in the anti-human era
- Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=60592d93f934d358bfc21870
Forbidden Knowledge, Alexandra Bruce – Provided Transcript- https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/the-age-of-genetically-modified-humans-has-arrived/
-- TRANSCRIPT
Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, a think tank started 23 years ago, in 1998 has conducted dozens of exercises on simulated pandemics and bioweapons attacks, including Operation Dark Winter in 2001, where one of the main objectives was how to force-vaccinate an uncooperative population.
“Atlantic Storm” in 2005 addressed the logistics of mass-vaccinations and military quarantines. “Clade X” in 2018 pushed for radical fast-tracking of vaccine production. “Crimson Contagion” was a massive exercise launched in January of 2019. It involved scores of organizations, public and private, from both the federal and state level. Crimson Contagion lasted for over half a year and was based on a severe pandemic that originated in China.
On October 18th of 2019, Johns Hopkins partnered with the World Economic Forum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to sponsor Event 201, a simulation wherein an outbreak of a bat coronavirus kills 65 million people.
The culmination of all these studies was published in November of 2019. The CSIS Commission on Strengthening America’s Health Security urges the US Government to, “Replace the cycle of crisis and complacency that has long plagued health security preparedness with a doctrine of continuous prevention, protection and resilience.”
In other words, they’re calling for the medical tyranny we’re now seeing manifest around us. Signed by former military, Big Pharma and US Representatives, the CSIS document calls for continuous rapid vaccines, while also warning that the vaccines may go wrong and start spreading more disease.
- Cont’d --
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