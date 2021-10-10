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NSW Small Business COVID No-Jab Heroes
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10 views • October 10, 2021
DISCLAIMER: Please note, nothing in this video should be construed as legal or medical advice and viewers are encouraged to conduct their own research and investigation into any of the topics presented here.
Relevant links have been included where applicable.
Please support the following businesses wherever possible, now and into the future.
NSW Businesses so far, rejecting the COVID 19 Vaccination Segregation orders from NSW Government for the 11 October 2021 re-opening roadmap:
Sydney Yoga Collective
Level 2/51-53 Spring St, Bondi Junction NSW 2022
https://www.sydneyyogacollective.com
Hardcore Gym Carlton
290 Railway Parade, Carlton NSW 2218
(02) 9567 0900
Best Bagel Co.Cremorne
Shop 24, 332-346 Military Rd
https://www.bestbagel.co/pages/contact-us
Egg Of The Universe
Wholefoods and Yoga cafe
711 Darling St, Rozelle NSW 2039
02 9810 3146
https://eggoftheuniverse.com/
Orchard St. Organic Juice and Raw Food Elixir Bar
Brighton Blvd &, Wairoa Ave, North Bondi NSW 2026
(02) 9365 7327
Maria’s Beauty Bar Kogarah Bay
222 Princes Hwy, Kogarah Bay NSW 2217
0402 607 512
Courthouse Hotel Mullumbimby
33 Burringbar St, Mullumbimby NSW 2482
(02) 6684 1550
Wicked Memorabilia & Framing PTY LTD
11/50 Montague St, North Wollongong NSW 2500
(02) 4227 4374
https://wickedmemorabilia.com.au/
Links to articles, music and references
Music:
Theme from Bridge over the River Kwai movie
March from the River Kwai (Remastered) – You Tube
March from the River Kwai (Remastered) · Mitch Miller Gold Music 50s & 60s, Vol. IV ℗ Caribe Sound Released on: 2018-09-12
Sydney Morning Herald article
https://www.smh.com.au/national/nsw/not-until-everyone-is-welcome-the-sydney-businesses-choosing-to-stay-closed-20211008-p58yh6.html
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Thankyou for watching. Please Like, Share and Subscribe
Keep up the fight. Stay in the fight! The preservation of ALL our inherent human rights depend on it.
Relevant links have been included where applicable.
Please support the following businesses wherever possible, now and into the future.
NSW Businesses so far, rejecting the COVID 19 Vaccination Segregation orders from NSW Government for the 11 October 2021 re-opening roadmap:
Sydney Yoga Collective
Level 2/51-53 Spring St, Bondi Junction NSW 2022
https://www.sydneyyogacollective.com
Hardcore Gym Carlton
290 Railway Parade, Carlton NSW 2218
(02) 9567 0900
Best Bagel Co.Cremorne
Shop 24, 332-346 Military Rd
https://www.bestbagel.co/pages/contact-us
Egg Of The Universe
Wholefoods and Yoga cafe
711 Darling St, Rozelle NSW 2039
02 9810 3146
https://eggoftheuniverse.com/
Orchard St. Organic Juice and Raw Food Elixir Bar
Brighton Blvd &, Wairoa Ave, North Bondi NSW 2026
(02) 9365 7327
Maria’s Beauty Bar Kogarah Bay
222 Princes Hwy, Kogarah Bay NSW 2217
0402 607 512
Courthouse Hotel Mullumbimby
33 Burringbar St, Mullumbimby NSW 2482
(02) 6684 1550
Wicked Memorabilia & Framing PTY LTD
11/50 Montague St, North Wollongong NSW 2500
(02) 4227 4374
https://wickedmemorabilia.com.au/
Links to articles, music and references
Music:
Theme from Bridge over the River Kwai movie
March from the River Kwai (Remastered) – You Tube
March from the River Kwai (Remastered) · Mitch Miller Gold Music 50s & 60s, Vol. IV ℗ Caribe Sound Released on: 2018-09-12
Sydney Morning Herald article
https://www.smh.com.au/national/nsw/not-until-everyone-is-welcome-the-sydney-businesses-choosing-to-stay-closed-20211008-p58yh6.html
Find me on:
https://www.facebook.com/craigpeter.deegee.5
Telegram
https://t.me/CraigPeterDG
Parler
https://parler.com/profile/CraigPeterDG/posts
Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/craigpeterdg
Minds.com
https://www.minds.com/craigpeterdg/
Wordpress
https://ashj69a.wordpress.com/
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/zs2mOYlo1Cmr/Craig Peter DG
Rumble
https://rumble.com/Craig Peter DG
GAB Social
https://gab.com/CraigPeterDeeGee
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/craigpeterdg
Odysee
https://odysee.com/@CraigPeterDG:a
Free Talk 45
https://freetalk.app/CraigPeterDG
Thankyou for watching. Please Like, Share and Subscribe
Keep up the fight. Stay in the fight! The preservation of ALL our inherent human rights depend on it.
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