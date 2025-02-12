BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 198 – “AI, THE MARK OF THE BEAST, AND 666”
2guysdrinkingcoffee
2guysdrinkingcoffee
13 followers
35 views • 2 months ago

The pieces of the puzzle are coming together. The feeling is unsettling but also comforting. The evidence seems to confirm that we are indeed in the End Times. Uncomfortable because the book of Revelation, along with a total of 150 books in the Bible tells us about such times and indicates “Troubled Days” are ahead of us. But at the same time, it also means that the Second Coming of Christ is near. As the Bible says in Luke 21:28: “When these things begin to take place, stand up and lift up your heads, because your redemption is drawing near.”

Keywords
freedomtruthillusion
