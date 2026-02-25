EXPOSED: WHO CONTROLS THE WORLD? - Jeff Berwick Explains The Control Structure's Psyop!

Find Jeff Berwick's work HERE:

https://dollarvigilante.com/





GET YOUR WAV WATCH HERE:

https://buy.wavwatch.com/WAM

Use Code WAM to save $100 and purchase amazing healing frequency technology!





GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/

USE Code WAM to save 25% plus free shipping!





BUY GOLD HERE:

https://firstnationalbullion.com/schedule-consult/

Avoid CBDCs!





Get Your SUPER-SUPPLIMENTS HERE:

https://vni.life/wam

Use Code WAM15 & Save 15%!

Life changing formulas you can't find anywhere else!





HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/#





Josh Sigurdson talks with Jeff Berwick of The Dollar Vigilante during Anarchapulco in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico before the 4 hours of chaos put the city on every news channel.





So, who really controls the world? Or, better question than that... WHAT controls the world?





For years, people have pointed to human beings in high positions of power. What if the real rulers are beyond the scope of human and perhaps in the spiritual realm? Does that sound crazy? Perhaps, but there's something to this.





We are living through one of the most exciting, yet also dark times in modern history and the scope of this is only expanding.





From the demoralization and normalization following the release of a bunch of the "Epstein Files" to the calls by President Trump to release the so-called "UFO Files," this isn't calming down any time soon.





There are calls for war with Iran as well as central America. There is praise for people like Javier Milei in Argentina, but what is the truth behind all of this?





So many of the freedom lovers out there have turned back and fallen into the left-right paradigm once again. It's frustrating having to explain the paradigm to people all over again, but here we are.





However, there does seem to be some hope on the horizon. Jeff Berwick breaks down his thoughts on all of the above and where he sees this going in the future.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





Get local, healthy, pasture raised meat delivered to your door here:

https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321

USE THE LINK & get 20% off for life and $15 off your first box!





DITCH YOUR DOCTOR!

https://www.livelongerformula.com/wam

Get a natural health practitioner and work with Christian Yordanov! Mention WAM and get a FREE masterclass! You will ALSO get a FREE metabolic function assessment!





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1

Use code JOSH to save money!





SIGN UP FOR HOMESTEADING COURSES NOW:

https://freedomfarmers.com/link/17150/

Get Prepared & Start The Move Towards Real Independence With Curtis Stone's Courses!





GET YOUR FREEDOM KELLY KETTLE KIT HERE:

https://patriotprepared.com/shop/freedom-kettle/

Use Code WAM and enjoy many solutions for the outdoors in the face of the impending reset!





PayPal: [email protected]





FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson





PURCHASE MERECHANDISE HERE:

https://world-alternative-media.creator-spring.com/





JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

For subscriber only content!





Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072





BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media

2026