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Euroic Heroism
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94 views • December 10, 2021
As soon as you begin to fear death you begin to lose your freedom. As individuals, we should not fear death itself but rather we should fear a historically meaningless death.
The vast majority people alive today and those who have ever lived and died made no mark on history. Their names will not be remembered, their deeds will not be celebrated, no myths or legends will be ascribed to them. There will be no glorious record of their existence and their lives will not have changed the course of history or influenced its trajectory in any way. Now more than ever, as our race stands on the precipice and on the brink of extinction, we should not fear death itself, we should fear only a meaningless death. It is better to die as a hero than to live as a coward.
Euroicism on Minds: https://www.minds.com/euroicism/
Euroicism on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/keyS9mr5wxtK/
Euroicism on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Euroicism:9
Euroicism on Rumble:https://rumble.com/c/c-754137
Euroicism on Gab: https://gab.com/Euroicism
Euroicism on Goyimtv.tv: https://www.goyimtv.tv/channel/2458103774/Euroicism/videos
Euroicism on Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@Euroicism
Euroicism on Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/user143132062
The vast majority people alive today and those who have ever lived and died made no mark on history. Their names will not be remembered, their deeds will not be celebrated, no myths or legends will be ascribed to them. There will be no glorious record of their existence and their lives will not have changed the course of history or influenced its trajectory in any way. Now more than ever, as our race stands on the precipice and on the brink of extinction, we should not fear death itself, we should fear only a meaningless death. It is better to die as a hero than to live as a coward.
Euroicism on Minds: https://www.minds.com/euroicism/
Euroicism on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/keyS9mr5wxtK/
Euroicism on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Euroicism:9
Euroicism on Rumble:https://rumble.com/c/c-754137
Euroicism on Gab: https://gab.com/Euroicism
Euroicism on Goyimtv.tv: https://www.goyimtv.tv/channel/2458103774/Euroicism/videos
Euroicism on Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@Euroicism
Euroicism on Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/user143132062
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