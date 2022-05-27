Angel Gabriel - The Tribulation is about to Start 05/27/2022

Today we take a look at the message the Angel Gabriel gave Vicki Goforth Parnell. Pastor Stan also refers to his charts when the Antichrist will rise to power in conjunction with what Gabriel said to Vicki. You don't want to miss this message and important info!00:00 Tribulation is about to Start01:56 First Encounter with Angel Gabriel15:17 The 7th Trumpet20:15 The Dream Continues30:03 Tribulation Starts with the Ascension of the Antichrist36:41 The Peace Covenant42:17 When the Antichrist will be Elected45:58 Joseph’s KitchenVisit us online at:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubOrder "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112