A Father’s Quest to Expose Corruption in Healthcare

Scott Schara’s life turned upside down last October when his 19-year-old daughter passed away in a Wisconsin hospital. Her death certificate lists Covid as the cause, but he believes she was the victim of pre-meditated murder. He thinks that she was targeted because she had Down syndrome, and that the hospital viewed her as worth more dead than alive. Schara and his wife, Cindy, have since dedicated their time and resources to uncovering the truth in order to warn others about the dangers they might face in healthcare situations that could be influenced by government subsidies for Covid care.





Scott visited with The New American in our studios to update us on his work.





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