Iran-Oman joint naval exercise today.
Today, Iran and Oman carried out joint naval exercises in the Strait of Hormuz to strengthen their friendly ties
The following ships and aircraft were involved in the war games:
🇮🇷 Iran:
• Mowj-class frigates 'Sahand' & 'Dena'
• 'Bayandor' corvette
• 'Shahid Nazeri' missile catamaran
• P-3 & F-27 maritime patrol aircraft
• SH-3 helicopters
🇴🇲 Oman:
• 'Al Ofouq' patrol ship
• 'Al Mubashir' HSSV
• NH90 helicopter
