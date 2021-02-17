Matthew 5:5 “Blessed are the Meek”

Recapping on what we have covered so far in the beatitudes. We are to be poor in spirit which is basically empty of our fleshly nature and totally dependent upon the Lord. Then we saw last week that we are to be mourners. Mourning for the sin in the world and in ourselves. Asking God to show us how He views sin and to give us a heart of repentance, and a heart of compassion for the lost, along with boldness to stand firm on His Word not wavering. This leads us to our next attitude which is meekness.