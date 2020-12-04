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WATCH: Mayor Adler and His Trendies Get WRECKED By Rex and Alex Jones.
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162 views • December 04, 2020
Dec 4, 2020
Just Another Channel
Psychopath Great Resetters, parading around as Mayors and Governors all over the US are saying “rules for thee but not for me” while publicly pledging their allegiance to the New World Order. Americans are not going to take it anymore, least of whom are Rex Jones and Alex Jones. Watch as they take their message to The W Hotel in Austin TX, where Mayor Adler lives in his crystal palace. Adler apologized on 12/2/2020 for irresponsibly taking a vacation to Mexico, while telling Austinites to “stay home for the holidays”. Filmed 12/3/2020.
https://banned.video/watch?id=5fc9dc058d083f60091c7f4d
Just Another Channel
Psychopath Great Resetters, parading around as Mayors and Governors all over the US are saying “rules for thee but not for me” while publicly pledging their allegiance to the New World Order. Americans are not going to take it anymore, least of whom are Rex Jones and Alex Jones. Watch as they take their message to The W Hotel in Austin TX, where Mayor Adler lives in his crystal palace. Adler apologized on 12/2/2020 for irresponsibly taking a vacation to Mexico, while telling Austinites to “stay home for the holidays”. Filmed 12/3/2020.
https://banned.video/watch?id=5fc9dc058d083f60091c7f4d
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