Latest Prophecy News Watch Headlines Wednesday July 29Th, 2026

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When The Heavens Speak: Why God Uses The Sky To Get Humanity's Attention
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10320
The Kathryn Krick Controversy Is A Warning To The Entire Church
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10319
Shocking Study Confirms High Levels Of Abortion Drug Compounds In Drinking Water
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10318
Turkey’s Ottoman Revival: A Warning For Christians & Jews
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10317
The Singularity Is Here? 10 Ways AI Could Remake Society For Better Or Worse
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10314
Another Dangerous 'Christian Pastor' Running For Office Who Distorts Scripture
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10312
Trump's Middle East Gamble-Arming Today's Allies Could Create Tomorrow's Enemies
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10311
When Churches Become Mosques: Islam's Rise In A Retreating Christian America
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10307
Democratic Socialists Go All In On Communism And Dismantling America
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10306
Preschool Becomes Gender School - MyGender Dolls To Indoctrinate Next Generation
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10305
Erasing The Map: Mamdani And The War Against Jewish History
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10304