Latest Prophecy News Watch Headlines Wednesday July 29Th, 2026

****ARTICLE LINKS****





When The Heavens Speak: Why God Uses The Sky To Get Humanity's Attention

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10320





The Kathryn Krick Controversy Is A Warning To The Entire Church

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10319





Shocking Study Confirms High Levels Of Abortion Drug Compounds In Drinking Water

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10318





Turkey’s Ottoman Revival: A Warning For Christians & Jews

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10317





The Singularity Is Here? 10 Ways AI Could Remake Society For Better Or Worse

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10314





Another Dangerous 'Christian Pastor' Running For Office Who Distorts Scripture

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10312





Trump's Middle East Gamble-Arming Today's Allies Could Create Tomorrow's Enemies

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10311





When Churches Become Mosques: Islam's Rise In A Retreating Christian America

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10307





Democratic Socialists Go All In On Communism And Dismantling America

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10306





Preschool Becomes Gender School - MyGender Dolls To Indoctrinate Next Generation

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10305





Erasing The Map: Mamdani And The War Against Jewish History

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10304