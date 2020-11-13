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How to make your own Yogurt
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136 views • November 13, 2020
It's easy to make your own yogurt with milk from grass fed cows and plain yogurt. For the next batch of home made yogurt you don't have to purchase plain yogurt anymore because now you have your own. Keep 1/2 a glass of your own yogurt and start a new batch. Enjoy
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