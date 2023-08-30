Create New Account
STORM SURGES MAN MADE [TSUNAMI BOMBS]: HURRICANES ARE SURFACE WINDS - SURFACE WINDS CANNOT DISPLACE WATER - GET OFF THE COASTS SHEEPLE A21 [Idalia/Dorian]
Luke2136
44 Subscribers
217 views
Published 13 hours ago

HURRICANES ARE SURFACE WINDS - SURFACE WINDS CANNOT DISPLACE WATER - GET OFF THE COASTS SHEEPLE - WE'LL MAKE SURE YOU DO - FAKE CGI 1000-YR STORMS [IDALIA 2023 - DORIAN                                      Manufactured "storm surges" - just more land-grabs - destroy coastal areas force people out of select areas (just like fires) .. 'megastorms' that exist only on tv - cgi-only 'superstorms' - with explosive-generated man-made "storm-surges" ..blamed on msm-hyped 'hurricanes' - another way A21 takeover is being done .. evacuate evacuate

see: Storm Surges Man Made - Hurricanes Are Surface Winds.. https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2022/10/storm-surges-man-made-hurricanes-are.html

Keywords
climate changegeoengineeringtsunamiagenda 21hurricanecgistorm surgetsunami bombidalia

