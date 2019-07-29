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The Battle of Jericho - Video #3 Scriptural Solar Lunar Calendar Series
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12 views • July 29, 2019
This is the Third video in the Scriptural Solar Lunar Calendar Series.
Please see the playlist for all videos up to this point in time, in this series. Check back weekly for new videos as they are added.
YouTube Playlist LInk:
https://goo.gl/tD1984
We'll be adding these videos into a new Brighteon playlist... once we figure out how :-)
____________________________________
If you want to broaden your study on the Scriptural Shabbat, and study at your own pace, here is the link to the "Restoration of the Scriptural Shabbat and Yahuahs Lunar-Solar Yearly Calendar" full written document teaching:
Click on the Direct Link below to view, download, and/or print this teaching:
http://www.yhrim.com/Teaching_Documents/Restoration_of_the_Scriptural_Sabbat_Day_-_Updated_11-5998sc.pdf
____________________________________
***OUR SITE LINKS:
Our Main Website:
http://www.YHRIM.com
Facebook ‘Signs of the Times’: http://www.facebook.com/yahushua.benmosheeliyahu
Facebook Public (no fb account needed): http://www.facebook.com/Yahuahs.House.of.Refuge
YHRIM YouTube Channel:
https://goo.gl/kOuNde
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https://www.bitchute.com/channel/2LIMc0UBdeUC/
Click this Link to Subscribe to the YHRIM Mailing List:
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Remember to Subscribe to our Channel!
------------
**Note:
The comment section below is **Not** for Arguments or pushing your own agenda. But it is for **constructive comments, discussion, questions**.
We will **try** to reply to Questions posted here, but we will not waste our time with people only wanting to argue.
You can also email us. Our contact emails are listed at the bottom of every page on our Main Website: www.YHRIM.com
~Shalom
Please see the playlist for all videos up to this point in time, in this series. Check back weekly for new videos as they are added.
YouTube Playlist LInk:
https://goo.gl/tD1984
We'll be adding these videos into a new Brighteon playlist... once we figure out how :-)
____________________________________
If you want to broaden your study on the Scriptural Shabbat, and study at your own pace, here is the link to the "Restoration of the Scriptural Shabbat and Yahuahs Lunar-Solar Yearly Calendar" full written document teaching:
Click on the Direct Link below to view, download, and/or print this teaching:
http://www.yhrim.com/Teaching_Documents/Restoration_of_the_Scriptural_Sabbat_Day_-_Updated_11-5998sc.pdf
____________________________________
***OUR SITE LINKS:
Our Main Website:
http://www.YHRIM.com
Facebook ‘Signs of the Times’: http://www.facebook.com/yahushua.benmosheeliyahu
Facebook Public (no fb account needed): http://www.facebook.com/Yahuahs.House.of.Refuge
YHRIM YouTube Channel:
https://goo.gl/kOuNde
BitChute Channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/2LIMc0UBdeUC/
Click this Link to Subscribe to the YHRIM Mailing List:
http://www.yhrim.com/Subscribe.html
Remember to Subscribe to our Channel!
------------
**Note:
The comment section below is **Not** for Arguments or pushing your own agenda. But it is for **constructive comments, discussion, questions**.
We will **try** to reply to Questions posted here, but we will not waste our time with people only wanting to argue.
You can also email us. Our contact emails are listed at the bottom of every page on our Main Website: www.YHRIM.com
~Shalom
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